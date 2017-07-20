Rumor: Meizu Pro 7 Series To Employ The Helio P25 & X30 SoCs

According to recent rumors, the Meizu PRO 7 series will be powered by two of MediaTek’s system-on-chips (SoC). Specifically, the Meizu PRO 7 is said to employ a MediaTek Helio P25 chipset, whereas the PRO 7 Plus variant is rumored to make use of the MediaTek Helio X30 SoC. Both smartphones have already been confirmed by the manufacturer to be officially unveiled in less than a week as of this writing, namely on the 26th of July.

The MediaTek Helio P25 said to be employed by the Meizu PRO 7 was manufactured on a 16nm process. The chipset consists of four ARM Cortex-A53 clocked at up to 2.6GHz, as well as four additional ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores operating at a frequency of up to 1.6 GHz. The CPU works alongside a Mali-T880 MP2 (dual-core) graphics chip clocked at 1GHz, and the chipset supports 900MHz LPDDR3 and 1600MHz LPDDR4x RAM, as well as LTE Cat.6 connectivity and eMMC 5.1 storage. In contrast, the MediaTek Helio X30 SoC rumored to power the Meizu PRO 7 Plus features three CPU clusters for a total of 10 CPU cores. The first quad-core cluster is based on ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at up to 1.9GHz; the second cluster uses four of the same CPU cores clocked at a higher frequency of up to 2.2GHz; and the third and final cluster sports two high-performance ARM Cortex-A73 cores clocked at up to 2.5GHz. The MediaTek Helio X30 chipset also incorporates a PowerVR GT7400 Plus graphics chip operating at 800MHz, and offers support for 16-bit quad-channel LPDDR4X RAM clocked at 1866 MHz. The chipset also supports LTE Cat.10 DL and Cat.13 UL connectivity, Wi-Fi Calling, VoLTE (Voice over LTE), ViLTE (Video over LTE), Ultra HD Voice, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and UFS 2.1 storage.

Assuming that the rumors so far are correct then it’s rather obvious that the Meizu PRO 7 Plus will sit at the top of the lineup where it will be priced accordingly. The Plus model is also likely to adopt a larger display, and previous rumors hinted at a 5.7-inch panel, whereas the Meizu PRO 7 is said to make use of a 5.2-inch screen instead. Either way, the company should take the veil off both models on July 26th, so more details regarding specs, pricing and availability are bound to emerge soon.