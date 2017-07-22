Rumor: Galaxy Note 8 Colors Include Orchid Gray, Deep Blue & Black

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is due to debut on August 23rd, after Samsung begun sending out press invites to its Unpacked event earlier this week. Now the rumor mill is going into overtime to drum up some hype on the new device that Samsung will be unveiling in about a month’s time. Now, according to well-known leakster, Roland Quandt, it looks like the colors for the Galaxy Note 8 have been unveiled already. According to Quandt, the Galaxy Note 8 will be available in Orchid Gray, Deep Blue and Black. Those are similar to the colors of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus that the company unveiled earlier this year, but the Deep Blue is the new comer this time around.

In his tweet, Quandt also notes “at least”, hinting that there could be more colors to come for the Galaxy Note 8, which is definitely possible. Samsung typically does release its flagship devices in a number of colors, albeit the US usually only gets 2-3 of those colors due to the carriers. The Galaxy Note 8 will likely get a whole handful of colors, but these three will likely be the most popular ones. Samsung has been making its flagship smartphones into all kinds of different colors in recent years, which has really made its devices appeal to even more people.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 doesn’t have a lot of concrete information about it yet. But users are expecting it to carry the design language that Samsung debuted with the Galaxy S8. Which includes that Infinity Display, and it’ll likely be a bit more squared off than the Galaxy S8 which is a bit rounder. Internally, many are expecting it to be powered by the Snapdragon 835 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It’ll still have the all-important S Pen as you’d expect and it should also have a fairly hefty battery. But not too hefty, since that is what caused Samsung so much trouble last year with the Galaxy Note 7. Samsung will be looking to be extra careful with the Galaxy Note 8 this year, and make sure its users know that it takes safety seriously and that the Galaxy Note 8 won’t explode, like its predecessor did, quite often.