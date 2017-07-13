Rumor: Galaxy C7 (2017) To Feature A Dual Camera Setup

In the last month or so, the Galaxy C7 (2017) had been certified by both the Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance, and a new rumor regarding this smartphone has just surfaced. According to the info provided by @mmddj_china on Twitter, the Galaxy C7 (2017) will actually sport a dual camera setup on the back, which means that this handset could trump the Galaxy Note 8, and become the company’s first handset with two cameras on the back, presuming it will launch before both the Galaxy Note 8 and the Galaxy C10, both of which are rumored to ship with two cameras on the back.

Now, the source also says that Samsung has already started testing the Galaxy C7 (2017) for release, and that the phone could launch in the near future. The Galaxy C7 (2017) will be the company’s second-gen ‘Galaxy C7’ smartphone, as the first-gen model launched back in May last year. Having said that, the Galaxy C7 (2017) will probably be a mid-range smartphone, just like its predecessor. This handset will almost certainly be made out of metal, and it will ship with one of Qualcomm’s mid-range processors, the Snapdragon 650, 652 or the 653 maybe, as its predecessor launched with the Snapdragon 625 processor. The Galaxy C7 (2017) is expected to pack in 4GB of RAM and 32GB of 64GB of native storage, and chances are that it will ship with a physical home key as well, which will double as a fingerprint scanner. One capacitive key will be included on each of the two sides of that home button, and the Galaxy C7 (2017) will probably come with a 5.7-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) Super AMOLED display, just like its predecessor.

It is still unknown which camera sensors will this phone ship with, but it’s possible we’ll see a 16-megapixel shooter on its back, and an 8-megapixel snapper on its front side, it may even ship with identical sensors to its predecessor. Its battery pack will be larger than 3,000mAh, that’s for sure, and Android Nougat will come pre-installed on this smartphone, while Samsung’s custom UI will be included on top of Google’s offering. This phone’s design is actually expected to leak in the near future, as it seems its announcement is not that far away.