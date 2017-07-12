Rumor: Future Samsung Phones To Have ‘Storage Saving’ Option

Future mid-range and low-end Samsung smartphones could be set to ship with a new storage management feature called Storage Saving. In the case of low-end smartphones and even some mid-range ones, many come with a low amount of internal storage. Devices with 16GB of internal memory are still relatively popular in this segment and it seems that Samsung is now seeking to address that storage issue in an indirect manner.

According to the latest info, it appears that the company is set to include a new kind of storage management feature in its upcoming lower-end devices. The feature will reportedly include the ability to delete multimedia file copies from the device that have already been backed up to Samsung Cloud. Considering other storage services such as Google Photos are more popular, though, it’ll be interesting to see if Samsung will be looking to connect the storage feature to the service, not just its own cloud offering. As part of the package, the South Korean giant is also set to include the Device Maintenance feature into its mid-range and entry-level models which will allow users to get an overview of the device’s performance, as well as suggest ways to improve it, free up storage or even enhance its battery life and security. It’s currently unclear when the company plans on releasing this feature to its budget devices but considering the storage limit on low-end devices, the inclusion of the new storage management functionality is sure to be welcomed by many users. The same service has already been present on several iterations of the flagship Galaxy S and Galaxy Note lineups.

Samsung has yet to comment on the possibility of addressing storage space issues in some of its low-end and mid-range devices, though the company may reveal more details on the matter in the coming months, presumably no later than early September when IFA Berling is scheduled to take place. The Korean firm has a history of announcing a wide variety of products at the German trade show and could choose to do so again this year. More information on Samsung’s hardware and software efforts should hence follow shortly.