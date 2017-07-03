Rumor: Future Galaxy A, C Phones To Have Dual Camera Setups

The next Galaxy A and Galaxy C-series devices that Samsung releases will feature dual camera setups on their rear panels, one industry insider said on Sunday. The two upcoming additions to the Galaxy C lineup are likely the Galaxy C10 and Galaxy C10 Plus that were now supposedly delayed due to the Galaxy Note 8 but there’s still not a lot of information about new members of the mid-range Galaxy A family. The same source also claimed that the Chinese variant of the Galaxy J7 (2017) will also feature a similar two-sensor imaging system, with the phone itself being identified by the model number SM-J7310.

It’s still unclear which handset is set to become the first Samsung-made device with a dual camera setup, though the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is now expected to release a handsful of such smartphones by the end of the year, with the new trend likely being prompted by the fact that manufacturing costs related to contemporary mobile camera modules are gradually decreasing. The advantages of dual camera setups are numerous, though many OEMs are primarily implementing them due to the fact that two sensors can offer a superior image capturing experience compared to a single one without the setup itself being overly bulky and resulting in a camera bump protruding from the phone’s case. Samsung’s upcoming devices with two rear sensors will likely feature modules manufactured by Samsung Opto-Electronics, though some may also rely on third-party hardware.

The upcoming Galaxy Note 8 is also widely expected to sport a similar imaging system, with its back plate being said to host two sensors arranged in a horizontal manner and accompanied by a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit. Due to the practical advantages of two-sensor imaging systems, the Seoul-based consumer electronics manufacturer will likely stick with such solutions in the future and its 2018 product lineup is hence expected to boast a plethora of such setups. More details on Samsung’s technological advancements in the mobile camera segment should follow shortly, with the Galaxy Note 8 reportedly launching in late August or early September, and the Galaxy C10 series being rumored for a late 2017 release.