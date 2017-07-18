Rumor: Exynos 8895 Will Not Fuel The Meizu PRO 7 Plus

Recent rumors suggested that the Meizu PRO 7 Plus will be fueled by the Exynos 8895 SoC, and it seems like several Meizu employees denied that fact, at least according to the latest rumor. If the source is to be believed, several people who are employed over at Meizu said that via Weibo (China’s social network), but such posts were deleted in the meantime. In any case, one employee, in particular, allegedly said that the Meizu PRO 7 (Plus) development started before the Exynos 8895 was even announced, so it basically pre-dates both the Exynos 8895 and Galaxy S8 announcements.

Now, more or less every rumor that surfaced in the last couple of weeks suggested that the Meizu PRO 7 will ship with the Helio X30 SoC by Meizu, which was actually confirmed in the meantime, while such rumors also claimed that the Meizu PRO 7 Plus will come with the Exynos 8895 SoC by Samsung. Well, if today’s rumor is to be believed, the Exynos 8895 will not be a part of the Meizu PRO 7 project at all, so does that mean that both the Meizu PRO 7 and the Meizu PRO 7 Plus will utilize the Helio X30 SoC? It is possible, though it remains to be seen if Meizu plans to introduce both of these devices later this month, or just the Meizu PRO 7. As a reminder, the company actually confirmed yesterday that the Meizu PRO 7 is coming on July 26, so everything will be revealed in about a week.

The Meizu PRO 7 will be made out of metal, it seems, and it will utilize a secondary display on its back, and the same can be said for the Meizu PRO 7 Plus. The Meizu PRO 7’s display will be placed right below the phone’s dual camera setup, and we still do not know whether this will be an E-ink display, or a color display of some sort. Rumors are quite conflicting when it comes to this, so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. The Meizu PRO 7 will probably sport a 5.2-inch fullHD or QHD AMOLED display, while it will also include 4GB or 6GB of RAM, at least according to rumors, though it’s possible that Meizu will introduce both of those variants. The Meizu PRO 7 Plus, on the other hand, is expected to utilize a 5.7-inch QHD AMOLED panel. Android Nougat is expected to come pre-installed on the Meizu PRO 7 (Plus), and on top of it, you’ll get Meizu’s Flyme OS skin.

