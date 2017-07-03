Rumor: 5.3-Inch Galaxy S8 Mini In The Works, Specs Leaked

Samsung Electronics is currently developing a third addition to its Galaxy S8 lineup, with the Seoul-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) planning to release the so-called Galaxy S8 Mini in the near future, industry sources said on Monday. The upcoming device is said to feature a 5.3-inch screen but will retain the nearly bezel-less design of its larger siblings, in addition to featuring Samsung’s Infinity Display panel with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, insiders said, suggesting that the device will thus have a similar physical footprint to that of a 4.7-inch phone with a 16:9 screen and regularly sized bezels. The newly leaked renders that can be seen above this writing depict the supposed difference in size between the Galaxy S8 Mini and its bigger counterparts. The Galaxy S8 Mini is also said to be a slight downgrade compared to the original models in terms of raw processing power, with the device being rumored to feature the Snapdragon 821, Qualcomm’s 2016 system-on-chip (SoC) powering the likes of the Google Pixel, Pixel XL, HTC U Ultra, and the LG G6.

Another difference between the Galaxy S8-series phones released this spring and the upcoming Galaxy S8 Mini pertains to their storage sizes, with the latter being expected to launch with 32GB of internal flash memory, i.e. half of what its predecessors featured, industry sources said. Other than that, the device should sport hardware that’s identical to that of the other two models, including 4GB of RAM, an iris scanner, and a microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of expandable storage. The last Mini-branded revision of one of Samsung’s Android flagships came more than three years ago when the South Korean consumer electronics manufacturer launched the Galaxy S5 Mini, though that particular model was a more significant downgrade compared to its high-end peer than the Galaxy S8 Mini is rumored to be.

Even if Samsung is currently developing a smaller version of the Galaxy S8, it remains to be seen which markets does the tech giant end up targeting with the device. Likewise, no information on the pricing of the rumored Galaxy S8 Mini has yet emerged but more details on the matter may follow shortly, with Samsung being expected to launch several new handsets at this year’s IFA Berlin that’s scheduled to start on September 1.