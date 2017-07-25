Rugged NOMU S30 mini Smartphone Launches At A Discount

The rugged NOMU S30 mini smartphone just launched at a discount, with the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) announcing its latest device alongside a promotion that allows consumers to purchase it for $149.99, $10 down from its original price of $159.99. The promotional period lasts until next Saturday, August 5, and also entails a number of other opportunities to get the handset at a reduced price, as well as one giveaway. For the duration of the promotion, some users will also be able to purchase the NOMU S30 mini at half the price, i.e. $79.99; this deal is available exclusively on GearBest and only applies to the first ten units sold by the online retailer each day. The phone maker is also planning on giving out 50 units of its latest Android smartphone in the coming days and you can find out more details about that giveaway by following the source link below.

Regarding the handset itself, the NOMU S30 mini ships with a 4.7-inch display panel with a resolution of 1,280 by 720 pixels and is powered by the MediaTek-made MTK6737T system-on-chip (SoC), a quad-core piece of 64-bit silicon clocked at a maximum frequency of 1.5GHz. The main selling point of the newly introduced device is its rugged design, with the NOMU S30 mini boasting IP68 certification that guarantees it’s resistant to both dust particles and water, whereas its display panel is protected by a sheet of Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3. The handset can also withstand a significant degree of mechanical damage and shocks, and can even survive in boiling water, as suggested by the promotional video that can be seen below.

The NOMU S30 mini also sports 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal flash memory expandable via a microSD card slot. The handset can accept two SIM cards and comes with a single-lens rear camera setup comprised of a Sony-made 8-megapixel sensor. Its 3,000mAh battery is protected by a carbon fiber cover, whereas its USB port also features a membrane that prevents water from coming inside. The handset runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, enhanced with the company’s proprietary user interface, in addition to shipping with support for GPS, AGPS, and GLONASS.