Rugged AGM X2 With Massive 10,000mAh Battery Leaks

The AGM X2 is an upcoming rugged smartphone with a massive 10,000mAh battery, according to today’s leak on Weibo. While the battery is a major highlight of the phone and should keep it running for many hours on a single charge, the leak points to it having several other interesting specs and features that could mean the device will have a steep price tag. The phone is said to be coming in two variants and as it has not been officially announced yet, its availability date is not known.

AGM is apparently taking the rugged aspect of this model seriously, as the handset is said to carry MIL-STD-810G U.S. military certification, in addition to being able to detect volatile organic compounds (VOC), meaning the AGM X2 should be capable of detecting the current air quality of the user’s environment. While the majority of specifications have not been detailed as of this writing, the new leak does say the phone will pack an impressive 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, something that is likely to attract a lot of attention. It’s said to have a modular design with mods being able to be added using the pogo pins on the rear panel of the handset. A protective belt around the edges can be seen in the leaked images, and the phone looks as though it will be fairly hefty, although those interested in a rugged device are unlikely to be expecting a product that’s light and slim.

There was a previous leak back in January about the AGM X2 that also mentioned the AGM X2 Pro, where further specs were provided. The AGM X2 was rumored to have a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080, and at that time it was said to have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the Pro version was claimed to have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of flash memory, neither of which matches this later leak. The earlier report said that both phones would be equipped with processors in the Snapdragon 800-series, though the specific SoC name was not given. Other mentioned details included a dual rear camera arrangement with two 16-megapixel sensors and a 13-megapixel front-facing unit. The previous leak also suggested a 6,000mAh battery for the AGM X2 and a 10,000mAh battery for the AGM X2 Pro. With that in mind, the latter model might be the variant that leaked today. Other smartphones released by the company this year include the AGM X1 and AGM A8.