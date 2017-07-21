Rubin Gives An Update on the Essential Phone

Andy Rubin, the founder of Android, recently unveiled his new smartphone company, Essential and its first smartphone. It’s the Essential Phone PH-1, which was supposed to ship last month, but that didn’t happen. Now Rubin’s company is sending out emails to those that pre-registered for the device, to let them know what’s going on. In the email that is being sent out, Essential states that the phone is now going through certification at a number of US and international carriers, which is one of the last steps before a phone can start shipping. Remember, the Essential phone PH-1 is coming to a few carriers including Sprint in the US, and it won’t be available only unlocked, like it was supposed to be initially.

The Essential Phone really got a lot of attention because of Andy Rubin and who he is. Rubin was one of the founders of Android in the early 2000s who then sold it to Google which made the platform the largest mobile platform in the world. So naturally, the tech world was interested in what Rubin was up to. The Essential Phone PH-1 has a lot of interesting features like the titanium build, and the full screen display. The Essential Phone PH-1 does also have the front-facing camera in the middle of the screen, which is a bit of an interesting thing for Essential to do. Since it’s not just a straight up rectangle, but it has a whole cut out of it for the camera. Which Essential says it is better for doing video chats.

Essential is slated to start shipping its phone in the next few weeks, as long as the certification process goes well for Essential. Rubin did not give a firm date as to when the phone would be available in this email, but it shouldn’t be that much longer. The Essential Phone PH-1 is the company’s first smartphone and it’s priced at $750, which is quite pricey for a smartphone these days, especially for a newcomer in an already very competitive market. It’ll be interesting to see how it fairs once it is finally available.