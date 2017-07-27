Rose Pink Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus Coming To Mexico

The Rose Pink variant of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus will arrive in Mexico next month. This comes after the South Korean tech giant introduced the same variants in Taiwan. The Rose Pink models of Samsung’s flagship devices will be available for pre-orders from Telcel and AT&T starting on August 10. Exactly a week after, luxury brand Montblanc will release a pink case for Samsung Members who purchased the device from authorized distributors and are also among the brand’s registered members. At the same day, the devices will be on sale and those who pre-ordered them should receive them by then, if not sooner.

Aside from the differences in color, there is no change in the hardware design and internal specifications of the phones. Both handsets boast Super AMOLED screens with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 that’s significantly taller than the 16:9 standard. The longer display should allow for easier Internet browsing and media consumption, Samsung previously claimed. It is likely that the Rose Pink variant that will arrive in Mexico will sport 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, rather than the 6GB variant currently available in select markets. Like other variants of the device, the Rose Pink model will have a black front that should conceal its sensors, iris scanner, earpiece, and front-facing camera found above the display.

Looking into the device’s internals, both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus slated to be released in Mexico are likely powered by the Exynos 8895 chipset. This chipset is comprised of an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.3GHz and the Mali G71 GPU. The two devices differ in terms of screen size and battery capacity. The Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch display and a 3,000mAh battery, while the larger Galaxy S8 Plus is equipped with a 6.2-inch display and a 3,500mAh battery. Both devices are IP68-certified for water and dust resistance. In addition, the Samsung-ade flagships are equipped with RF chips that are capable of using Gigabit LTE speeds and Bluetooth 5.0. It remains to be seen whether this particular iteration of the Galaxy S8 lineup eventually makes its way to other markets as well.