Rogers Releasing Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 In Canada

Rogers is releasing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 in Canada on July 20th according to documents obtained by MobileSyrup. This is a 2016 model and no specific storage capacity was mentioned in the documents. The model comes with 32 GB of storage capacity and is expandable to 128 GB with a microSD card. It is interesting to note that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 began selling in Canada in March for a no-term price of $799 CAD. The availability of multiple tablets provides options to consumers based on their needs.

The specifications for the Tab S2 are a 9.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels, an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 2.1-megapixel front-facing camera, a Qualcomm MSM 8976 Octa-core processor running at 1.8 GHz, a 5,870 mAh battery, adaptive fast-charging functionality, and running the Marshmallow version of Android 6.0.1. The differences between the Tab S2 and S3 are minor and are in the processor, cameras, and the battery, with the Tab S3 using a snapdragon 820 processor and a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, and the Tab S3 also has a slightly larger battery with a capacity of 6,000 mAh. Both tablets have a finger print sensor for added security when the tablet is locked. Another difference is with the operating system, the Tab S3 comes with Android Nougat, however a recent announcement stated that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 is going to begin receiving the update to Android Nougat on Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile networked devices.

Rogers is setting the pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 at $720 CAD for no-term or for $30 CAD per month on its Easy Pay plan. With the release of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 coming next week, Rogers is expanding its offerings to consumers with slightly different hardware specifications and different operating system versions which provides more choices to consumers at different price points. Rogers is a diversified Canadian communications and media company and is a provider of wireless communications services, cable television, high-speed Internet, information technology, and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Rogers is also engaged in radio and television broadcasting, sports, televised and online shopping, magazines, and digital media.