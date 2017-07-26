Report: Uber To Pick One Of 6 CEO Candidates By September

Uber‘s Board of Directors will decide on the company’s new Chief Executive Officer in the near future, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, adding that the senior management at the ride-hailing giant is confident that its search for a new leader can be concluded by September. The Board is reportedly considering no more than six candidates, one of whom is Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s current CEO Meg Whitman. Whitman has met with Uber’s senior management on a number of occasions this month, insiders with knowledge of the meetings said, without clarifying on who the other candidates are. The firm’s human resources chief Liane Hornsey was quoted by sources as saying that a new CEO could be appointed by the San Francisco, California-based tech giant in the next six weeks.

A Hewlett Packard Enterprise spokesperson later said that Whitman remains focused on her current company and won’t be moving in another direction before “her work [at HPE] is done,” though it’s currently unclear what that condition entails. Uber’s co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick is said to be included in the search for his successor, with sources claiming that he’s part of a newly formed subcommittee that’s managing the effort in collaboration with Heidrick & Struggles, a Chicago, Illinois-based executive search firm. Uber’s Directors Arianna Huffington, Matt Cohler, David Trujillo, and Wan Ling Martello are also said to be part of the group. It’s currently unclear whether the ride-hailing giant is planning on continuing the search for a Chief Operating Officer that it initially started to support Kalanick before he resigned his position, though that particular endeavor is understood to be far from the firm’s focus at the moment.

Uber’s search for a new CEO is apparently coming to a close just over a month after Kalanick officially vacated the role amidst significant pressure from major investors who were displeased by his decision to take a temporary leave from the company amidst a major crisis that some believe he largely caused himself, with some previous critics claiming that Kalanick is the main person responsible for Uber’s corporate culture that some former employees describe as predatory.