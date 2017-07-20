Report: Third Tab Now Coming To More Users Of The Google App

Google started distributing a new, third tab in the main interface of its flagship Google app for Android smartphones and tablets, as numerous users started confirming that they’re seeing the feature as of earlier today. The Mountain View, California-based tech giant began testing the functionality in mid-June but hasn’t commented on that endeavor in any official capacity, yet it seems that the development of the feature is now coming to a close as the Alphabet-owned company is apparently comfortable with rolling out the new element to more users, presumably to track their response and any potential feedback.

The tab that the firm initially started testing was designed to facilitate the process of searching the World Wide Web by providing users with a search shortcut that can be used for inputting queries without tapping the main “Search” button located near the top of the user interface. The company subsequently started testing a “Recent” tabs that served as a streamlined hub where users could revise and manage their online search history. After just over a month of testing, Google is now apparently bringing the functionalities to more users, though the majority of those affected by the change are only seeing one of the two experimental tabs. A small number of users is apparently seeing both, meaning their build of the Google app contains four tabs in total, though screenshots proving that claim have yet to surface online. If you happen to be part of Google’s testing group of choice, you’ll see the new additions to the app at the very bottom of its main interface.

There’s still no indication of how many users are affected by the rollout that seems to be relatively wide in nature, as users from all over the world are now reporting seeing the change. According to the initially available information, the elements are seemingly being distributed as part of a server-side switch and Google may actually be in the process of performing a worldwide rollout of at least one of the new tabs seeing how even some users running the stable build of the app are seeing the new “Recent” interface.