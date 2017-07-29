Report: Sprint Sends Charter a Merger Proposal

Sprint has been in talks with both Charter and Comcast for the past few weeks, since the quiet period following the Incentive Auction ended. And it looks as if Sprint may be tying up with Charter. According to The Wall Street Journal, Sprint has proposed a merger with Charter, which has not yet been agreed upon. According to the report, SoftBank would be in control of the combined company, which is a bit of an interesting move, as that would mean that SoftBank is purchasing part of Charter, and it already owns nearly 90% of Sprint.

It was just reported yesterday that Sprint was still in talks with both Charter and Comcast, and it appears that Sprint may be leaning towards Charter on this one. The company has proposed a full merger with Charter, according to the report, however Bloomberg has noted that Charter isn’t so keen on the ideal of a complete merger between the two companies. So it’ll be interesting to see whether Charter does agree to the deal or not. There’s very little known about this deal right now, and it’ll likely stay that way until a deal is agreed upon by both companies, if that happens.

Comcast and Charter had entered exclusive talks with Sprint a few weeks ago. It’s said that this exclusivity was to keep T-Mobile and its parent company Deutsche Telekom out of the picture. At least for now. Sprint has been looking to combine with T-Mobile for quite some time, as it believes combining its spectrum together would really help out both companies in the long run. However, in 2017, a deal between T-Mobile and Sprint could become detrimental to both companies. As they have both significantly changed since they first started trying to combine in 2013 and later called off due to regulators not being keen on the idea. SoftBank has been trying to poach Sprint to cable companies for quite some time now and have even talked with some big investors like Warren Buffet, about investing in the fourth largest US wireless carrier. And that is because Sprint needs money and needs it rather soon. Especially with a big chunk of its debt coming due in the next few years.