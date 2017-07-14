Report: Sony To Launch Three Devices At IFA 2017

Sony will likely launch three smartphones in the upcoming IFA 2017 event, a report from the online tech publication AndroidPIT is claiming. It has been previously reported that Sony will launch a bezel-less device in the said event but this report further expands the list of devices that the Japanese manufacturer will likely launch. These devices range from a smaller version of the company’s current flagship to a mid-range device with high-end camera specs.

One of the devices that will be launched by the Japanese manufacturer will bear the name Sony Xperia X1. This device is decidedly mid-range in nature, as evidenced by the Snapdragon 660 chipset that powers it. It is expected to sport the same 19-megapixel Motion Eye rear camera that is found in Sony’s current flagship smartphone. This camera allows the device operator to capture 960 fps slow-motion video in short bursts. The device will likely be equipped with 4GB of RAM and 2,600mAh battery. Meanwhile, the second device that will likely be unveiled is the Sony Xperia XZ1. Based on the listed specifications, the Sony Xperia XZ1 is mostly the smaller version of the current flagship device, the Sony Xperia XZ Premium. This new device will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor, which is the latest flagship offering from Qualcomm. Like the Sony Xperia X1, it will sport the 19-megapixel Motion Eye camera and 4GB of RAM. To keep the lights on, the device will be equipped with a 3,000mAh battery. However, it will not have its larger brother’s 4K display and instead will sport a 5.2-inch fullHD display.

Like the name implies, the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact will fit the powerful hardware found in the Sony Xperia XZ1 within a much smaller body. It will retain the same processor, rear camera, and RAM capacity within a smartphone sporting a 4.6-inch fullHD display. As the device is limited with a smaller chassis, the manufacturer had to reduce the battery size to 2,800mAh battery. In addition, the prices of both the Sony Xperia XZ1 and its smaller sibling have been mistakenly revealed by a Polish gadget shop. Given the leaked prices, the Sony Xperia XZ1 will likely be sold at around $850 while the Compact version of the device will be available for around $750.