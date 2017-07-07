Report: Samsung Not Honoring All Galaxy S8 Trade-In Deals

Samsung Electronics is not honoring all $200 trade-in deals for its Galaxy S8 lineup, with one user who recently contacted Phone Arena claiming that their LG-branded handset in mint condition only netted them a $25 discount on the flagship. The consumer did not specify which model was refused the full trade-in value of the deal, though the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) initially didn’t state the names of any particular devices that are or aren’t eligible for the promotion at the full value. According to Samsung’s original announcement of the deal, all consumers who traded in functional smartphones with no visibly damaged screens and a battery capable of holding a charge were to be given a $200 discount on their purchase of one of the company’s latest Android flagships.

The aforementioned user reportedly failed at meeting the requirements for “normal wear and tear” and was subsequently charged $175, thus losing the majority of their original discount. The person claims that the device was in mint condition and met the company’s original requirements. The Seoul-based consumer electronics manufacturer did not comment on the situation in any capacity as of this writing, though the disputable LG handset is now almost certainly in the company’s possession and will not be returned, in accordance with its standard practices pertaining to trade-in promotions. The legitimacy of the disappointed user’s claim currently cannot be verified, so it remains to be seen whether Samsung eventually decides to act on their allegations.

The company is expected to offer similar trade-in promotions for a number of its other products later this year, including the highly anticipated Galaxy Note 8 that’s expected to be released in the near future. While serious in nature, the aforementioned experience with Samsung’s trade-in program is more likely to have been an isolated incident than a regular occurrence. Even though this isn’t the first documented complaint in regards to the company’s promotional practices, their frequency still indicates that most consumers are managing to take full advantage of Samsung’s offer. An update on the situation and Samsung’s general product plans may follow in the coming months, presumably no later than early September when IFA Berlin is scheduled to start.