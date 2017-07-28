Report: OnePlus 5 911 Fix Causing ‘Massive Battery Drain’

The fix for a bug that prevented certain OnePlus 5 units from contacting emergency services may have caused other problems, with numerous owners of the Android-powered device taking to the Chinese company’s official forums earlier today to complain about a “massive battery drain” that they’re experiencing following the installation of the latest software package. The issue apparently hinders the device’s ability to conserve energy when not in use, as most of the affected owners of the OnePlus 5 are claiming that their smartphones are losing a disproportionate amount of charge when left to idle overnight. The screenshots seen in the gallery below were posted by several OnePlus 5 owners whose devices lost between 20 to more than 50 percent of charge while idling during the night. All consumers who complained about the issue and posted proof that they’re affected are claiming that their devices were losing no more than five percent of charge overnight prior to the 911 update.

Another user claims that they have also started experiencing problems with call drops following the installation of the patch, in addition to their phone suffering from battery drains, though they didn’t attempt to prove their claims. All of the reported issues started manifesting themselves in the last 48 hours, i.e. shortly after the Shenzhen, Guangdong-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) started distributing the 911 fix. One user even claims that they have disabled their mobile data and Wi-Fi and still experienced a 20 percent drain overnight. Most reports have already been forwarded to the BBK Electronics-owned company that has yet to comment on the matter in any capacity. Not all OnePlus 5 owners have been experiencing battery drains following the update, as confirmed by a number of users on the firm’s official product forums, though it’s currently unclear how many devices are affected by the newly uncovered issue.

Prior to this problem and the bug that would cause some OnePlus 5 units to reboot when calling emergency services, the latest OnePlus-made handset was criticized for the so-called “jelly scrolling effect” that’s reportedly caused by the fact that its display module is installed upside down. The device is still said to be performing reasonably well and is likely the best-selling device from the Chinese OEM to date.