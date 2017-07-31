Report: One Of LG V30’s Lenses To Have An Aperture Of f/1.6

One of the two imaging sensors present on the back panel of the LG V30 will boast an aperture of f/1.6, one industry source said on Monday. The dual camera setup of the upcoming flagship is said to feature a similar combination of a regular lens and a wide-angle one that LG Electronics introduced earlier this year with the LG G6, and if the latest report is accurate, the aperture of the ordinary lens will be the widest in the mobile industry to date. Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus currently boast the brightest lenses on the market, with their rear camera modules having an aperture of f/1.7, though the rumored sensor of the LG V30 will supposedly be faster than that by offering an aperture that isn’t even commonly found in DSLR lenses designed for amateur and semi-professional use.

The same source also said that the LG V30 will be equipped with an OLED screen, thus giving more credence to recent reports that the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is planning to abandon LCD panels on its premium handset lineups starting this year. The upcoming flagship is expected to succeed the 18:9, i.e. 2:1 aspect ratio of the LG G6’s Full Vision display, the same insider said, without clarifying on whether the device will lose the secondary screen that has so far been the hallmark of the LG V series. Recent rumors about the LG V30 having a second panel that slides out from the phone’s case are entirely false, the source claimed, adding that the device won’t have a removable battery. The latter detail implies that the handset will be waterproof, though it remains to be seen to what degree.

The aforementioned aperture size should allow the LG V30 to offer impressive camera capabilities in low-light conditions, as its regular lens will apparently be able to capture more light in a given period compared to any other mobile alternative. The flagship itself is scheduled to be officially announced on August 31, with recent reports suggesting it will go on sale on September 28. The LG V30 is expected to have a global release and should be offered for hands-on sessions at this year’s iteration of IFA Berlin that’s starting on September 1.