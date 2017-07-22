Report: Moto Z2 Force To Be Sold By All 4 Major US Carriers

The Moto Z2 Force will be sold by all four major wireless carriers in the United States, known industry insider Evan Blass said on Saturday. If accurate, the report indicates that Motorola Mobility’s exclusive partnership with Verizon Wireless has ended and the largest mobile service provider in the country won’t be the only one carrying the company’s products anymore, which was the case in the past several years. The move would likely help improve the sales of the Moto Z2 Force to a significant degree as consumers who aren’t Verizon’s customers won’t have to switch carriers in order to purchase the firm’s latest flagship on a plan. The Lenovo-owned original equipment manufacturer (OEM) previously had a stateside product distribution model that was similar to the one Google opted for last year with the Pixel and Pixel XL; the company was selling the unlocked variants of its devices at a full price but consumers interested in acquiring them on a plan were only able to do so by switching to Verizon.

According to recent reports, the Moto Z2 Force will be Motorola’s first true Android flagship released this year, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC) and up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal flash memory. The U.S. variant is said to be the weakest one that the phone maker is planning to produce, with the aforementioned insider previously claiming that this particular model will ship with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. The device will succeed the 5.5-inch QHD AMOLED POLED display found on the original Moto Z Force, though it will supposedly have a somewhat smaller battery, being fueled by a 2,730mAh unit as opposed to the 3,500mAh found in its predecessor. The difference in battery capacity between the two handsets may not necessarily translate to a major gap between their battery lives seeing how the Snapdragon 835 is much more energy-efficient than the Snapdragon 820 powering the 2016 device.

Motorola Mobility already scheduled a new product keynote on Tuesday, July 25, with recent reports indicating that the company will use the New York City-based event to officially introduce the Moto Z2 Force. Provided that information is accurate, the smartphone may hit the market as early as next month.