Report: Moto Z2 Force Coming With Smaller 2730mAh Battery

The Moto Z2 Force is set to be announced next week at Motorola’s event in New York City. The device has been doing the rounds for quite a few weeks now, on the rumor mill, and now there’s a pretty extensive report out of VentureBeat that pretty much outs everything about the device. There are a few upgrades here, but it appears that the Moto Z2 Force won’t be all that great in the US. As Motorola is opting to offer lower-end specs to customers in the US.

Motorola is decreasing the battery size from a 3500mAh pack to 2730mAh in the Moto Z2 Force. It does carry the same 5.5-inch Quad HD AMOLED POLED display, which does have ShatterShield as expected. This wasn’t expected to change, since the Moto Z2 Force is going to be compatible with both new and older Moto Mods. Internally, there’s the Snapdragon 835 chipset with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage – in China. The US gets 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage while the rest of the world gets 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. A bit of a strange move for Motorola. The Moto Z2 Force does also ditch the 21-megapixel sensor for two 12-megapixel sensors, and this means that Motorola is jumping on the dual-camera bandwagon with this smartphone. The front-facing camera remains a 5-megapixel sensor.

What’s also worth noting is that it appears to be coming to at least two of the four US carriers. With the image above touting an AT&T logo, and also VentureBeat’s report touting the fact that T-Mobile is getting an exclusive color – Lunar Gray Shade. It’s very likely that this will be coming to Verizon as well, so the only real question here is whether Sprint will get the device. Other colors for the Moto Z2 Force include Super Black and Fine Gold. There’s no waterproofing here, but it does have the water-resistant nano-coating that Motorola has been using on its devices for a few years now. Finally, it’ll be launching with Android 7.1.1 Nougat and will get an upgrade to Android O down the road.