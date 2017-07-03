Report: Moto M2 Coming In October 2017, Specs Leaked

Motorola Mobility is developing the Moto M2 and will launch the device this October, one industry insider said on Sunday. The handset is meant to be a direct successor to the Moto M, a relatively high-end smartphone released by the Lenovo-owned company last November. Much like that model, the upcoming Moto M2 is said to be powered by a MediaTek-made processor, most likely the Helio P20 or Helio P25. The device is also expected to feature a 5.5-inch display panel with a Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution that should be protected by 2.5D glass and feature a conventional aspect ratio of 16:9. The same insider claims that the Libertyville, Illinois-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is planning to release two variants of the Moto M2, with the more affordable one shipping with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal flash memory, while the premium model will offer 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. Both devices should feature a microSD card slot with support for at least 256GB of expandable storage, at least if Motorola’s recent product practices are any indication.

The newly leaked information about the Moto M2 indicates that the handset will likely compete in the higher mid-range segment of the smartphone market and could be priced in a relatively aggressive manner, similar to a number of other phones that the Lenovo-owned tech giant released earlier this year. A device bearing the model number XT1902-3 that appeared in the database of mobile benchmarking tool Geekbench in early June could possibly be the successor to the 2016 Moto M, though that particular unit was powered by the MediaTek MT6797, i.e. the Helio X20. According to that earlier listing, the handset will likely run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box and its chipset will run at a maximum frequency of 1.85GHz.

The original Moto M was primarily aimed at developing markets so it remains to be seen whether Motorola will be looking to expand the availability of its successor, especially if the Moto M2 ends up shipping with a price tag that’s comparable to that of its predecessor which retailed for approximately $220. More details on the device may follow in the coming months.