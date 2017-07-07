Report: Moto G5S Plus To Improve On G5 Plus Camera, Build

The Moto G5S Plus will offer major improvements in terms of imaging capabilities and build quality compared to the original Moto G5 Plus, according to a Friday report by VentureBeat that also included a new supposed render of the device that can be seen above. Motorola Mobility’s upcoming smartphone has been the subject of numerous leaks and rumors in recent months, and some previously unknown information on the device now came to light. The handset will supposedly sport a dual camera setup, though it’s currently unclear whether it will become the first smartphone manufactured by the Lenovo-owned company to do so; the rumored Moto X4 and Moto Z2 Force are also expected to feature two imaging sensors on their rear panels and it remains to be seen which one of the three ends up being the first to hit the market.

According to some newly leaked promotional materials pertaining to the Moto G5S Plus, the device will be larger than the Moto G5 Plus, sporting a 5.5-inch LCD panel instead of a 5.2-inch one. While its resolution is said to remain at 1080p, the overall design of the handset will reportedly aim for a more premium feel, with its body being made of anodized aluminum instead of plastics. The two devices shouldn’t significantly differ in terms of performance, with the Moto G5S Plus being set to succeed Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 system-on-chip (SoC) with eight Cortex-A53 cores clocked at a maximum frequency of 2.0GHz and the Adreno 506 GPU. Likewise, the most premium variant of the device will feature 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash memory, much like its predecessor which Motorola unveiled at the latest iteration of Mobile World Congress (MWC) earlier this year. The dual camera setup of the handset is said to consist of two 13-megapixel sensors, with one being of the monochrome variety and the other one only capturing colors, allowing for a variety of shooting modes. The secondary camera will be upgraded to eight megapixels from the original five found on the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus, according to the latest report.

The Moto G5S Plus may be unveiled at Motorola’s upcoming product event that the company recently publicly scheduled for July 25, with the phone possibly being launched together with the smaller Moto G5S. The Moto Z2 Force and Moto X4 are the other two candidates that may debut at the same event, and all models that don’t end up making a late July appearance will possibly be unveiled at IFA Berlin that’s set to start on September 1.