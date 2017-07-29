Report: LG V30 Will Go On Sale Globally On September 28th

The LG V30 is set to be announced on August 31st, at LG’s press conference in Berlin. Which means it’ll be debuting a bit earlier than the V10 and V20 have in previous years. But now it appears that we’re learning when the device will actually be on sale. According to Android Authority, the LG V30 will go on sale in South Korea on September 15th, with the rest of its markets following on September 28th. It’s quite common for LG to launch a smartphone in its home country of South Korea ahead of the rest of the world. It’s something that LG does with almost every smartphone these days.

Now, September 28th is not the pre-order date, according to the information that Android Authority has obtained, pre-orders start in the US on September 17th. There’s no word on when it’ll start for Europe, but sales do start on September 28th as well. This is the first time that a V-series smartphone will launch in Europe, as the previous two did not make it to Europe. And that’s something that LG customers in Europe were pretty upset about, and it looks like LG heard them this time around. As it is planning to launch the V30 in Europe, from the very beginning even.

So far, there haven’t been many concrete leaks for the LG V30, but the rumor mill is hinting at a 6-inch OLED display, which would be a 18:9 aspect ratio like the LG G6 was, meaning that it should be about the same size as the V20 from last year. On top of that, it does also have a Snapdragon 835 chipset inside with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. This would be the company’s first smartphone with a Snapdragon 835, since the LG G6 did have a Snapdragon 821, since it was launched before the Snapdragon 835 was ready. Many are expecting the LG V30 to be a true competitor to the Galaxy Note 8 which will be debuting about a week ahead of the LG V30, in New York City on August 23rd. The Galaxy Note 8 is definitely going to be a top seller this fall for Samsung, it’ll be interesting to see if LG can dethrone it.