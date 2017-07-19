Report: LG Q6 And Q6 Plus To Be Released In Early August

The LG Q6 and LG Q6 Plus will be released in South Korea in early August, local industry sources close to the phone maker said on Wednesday, without mentioning the LG Q6α (Alpha). The Seoul-based original equipment manufacturer previously said that its home country is set to receive the LG Q6 in August but didn’t elaborate on the availability of the other two smartphones, with the LG Q6α being the largest unknown of the three.

Industry watchers don’t see the fact that LG is now ramping up the rate of its new smartphone releases as a sign that the tech giant’s mobile division is bouncing back from its recent issues, noting how the majority of the handsets it released this year are simply revised, mostly downgraded version of the original LG G6 which was introduced at the latest iteration of Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, in early spring. This product strategy allows LG to essentially rehash its high-end product and iterate on it without any significant investments in research and development (R&A), some experts speculate. The company itself is still somewhat away from running a profitable smartphone business, with its latest financial statement indicating that its mobile unit recorded a loss for the ninth quarter in a row. The newly introduced LG Q6 series is unlikely to be the deciding factor that will help the firm return to the black as mid-range and entry-level offerings traditionally have significantly lower profit margins than high-end products like the LG G6.

Regardless, LG is understood to be pushing its smartphone lineups in an effort to not just make money from their sales but also promote its Internet of Things (IoT) offerings and other services like the newly launched LG Pay. If the OEM manages to even marginally improve its sales in the second half of the year, it should still record increased profits in light of the fact that the majority of its new products including the premium LG G6 aren’t powered by the latest hardware and hence have lower manufacturing costs attached to them. This should lead to increased profit margins that may not be enough to pull the firm’s mobile unit back from the red but should still serve as a useful precursor to the launch of the high-end LG V30 that’s expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.