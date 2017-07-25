Report: Jeffrey Ju Leaves Post As MediaTek’s Co-COO

MediaTek’s co-chief operating officer, Jeffrey Ju, has reportedly relinquished his post at the Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company due to an undisclosed reason. According to recent reports, Ju is now working as a consultant after he tendered his resignation earlier this month, though it’s still unclear who his new employer is. The other MediaTek co-COO, Joe Chen, filled the vacancy left by Ju while the company has yet to look for his replacement. It remains to be seen for how long does Chen keep fulfilling Ju’s duties and functions and whether MediaTek has already launched a recruitment initiative to replace Ju, as the company has yet to comment on the matter in any capacity.

While details related to Ju’s resignation at MediaTek remain unknown, he has been blamed in recent times for the dwindling shipment figure of the company’s system-on-chip (SoC) products for smartphones. In February of this year, MediaTek posted an 11-month low revenue, which represented a 14.1 percent drop compared to the same period over a year ago. The company’s stock prices also went down to nearly 2.1 percent following the announcement of its low profits. MediaTek’s sales of its high-end and entry-level offerings also declined during the first quarter of this year, suggesting a lower demand for its products. In fact, earlier this year, MediaTek reported that there was a lower demand for the company’s Helio X30 chip than what it was initially projected, with the major blow coming from Xiaomi which had withdrawn from its SoC deal with MediaTek, as the Chinese phone maker instead chose to pursue its proprietary Pinecone chipsets along with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon line of silicon.

On top of Ju’s resignation, Johan Lodenius, MediaTek’s chief marketing officer (CMO) also reportedly resigned from the company as part of an organizational restructuring. Lodenius became the company’s corporate vice president and CMO in late 2012. He joined MediaTek from Coresonic, a Swedish developer of digital signal processors, where he previously served as its chief executive officer. The company was eventually bought by MediaTek in 2012. It’s unclear whether Lodenius, who also previously worked at Qualcomm, found a new employer since his resignation.