Report: Galaxy Note 8 To Arrive Earlier Than Expected

According to a new report from Korea, Samsung may introduce the Galaxy Note 8 sooner than expected, and the Galaxy S8 sales are to blame. Now, the Galaxy S8 sales are not bad, far from it, but the phone’s sales have been, reportedly, slowing down, so Samsung is looking to take a chance with an earlier announcement of its flagship phablet, the Galaxy Note 8. Now, if this report is to be believed, Samsung had sold ‘only’ Galaxy S8 units in the last month, while the company managed to sell 12 million Galaxy S7 units in that same time period last year.

Now, this report does not exactly specify when exactly will the Galaxy Note 8 land, but it is expected to come before the end of this month, in other words, before IFA kicks off on September 1. Now, in addition to the fact that the Galaxy S8 sales have slowed down, the iPhone 8 is expected to arrive in September, so Samsung is looking to trump Apple once again, and take the market by storm with the Galaxy Note 8. Now, all eyes will be on the Galaxy Note 8 when Samsung introduces it, not only is that one of the most popular sub-brands of smartphones in the world, but the Galaxy Note 7 did not fare well, and Samsung is expected to make up for it with the Galaxy Note 8. The Galaxy Note 7 units had battery issues and the company was forced to stop selling the device altogether, so the last ‘Galaxy Note’ phone that is currently available out there is the Galaxy Note 5, and that represents an almost two-year gap at this point for the Galaxy Note series.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to resemble the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus quite a bit, the device already surfaced a couple of times, and it’s expected to sport a 6.3-inch QHD+ Infinity display (18.5:9 aspect ratio). This phablet will ship with the company’s S Pen stylus, and it is expected to sport 6GB of RAM, while the phone will be available in both Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 835 variants it seems, their availability will be market dependent, though, as was the case with the Galaxy S8 smartphones.