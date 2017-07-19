Report: Four ZenFone 4 Smartphones To Launch On August 17

According to a new report, four ASUS ZenFone 4 smartphones will arrive next month. This new report is coming from Taiwan, and it claims that ASUS will announce three ZenFone 4-branded smartphones on August 17, the ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie and the ZenFone 4V. Having said that, the company actually announced the ZenFone 4 Max recently, so neither of these three devices will become the first ZenFone 4-branded handset.

Now, if this info is to be believed, we’ll get plenty of ZenFone units next month, and some of them could arrive to Europe in September, if the provided info is to be believed. Now, we don’t have that much info when it comes to these phones, but the ZenFone 4 Max already launched in Russia, and the ZenFone 4 Selfie (Z01M) popped up on GFXBench quite recently, so we have some info regarding at least one of the upcoming devices. The ZenFone 4 Selfie will sport a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. This phone will be fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor, along with the Adreno 506 GPU for graphics processing. A 16-megapixel shooter will be placed on the back of this phone, and a 12-megapixel snapper will be included up front. Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on that phone, and on top of it, you’ll get ASUS’ ZenUI skin. This phone will be more powerful than the ZenFone 4 Max it seems, as the ZenFone 4 Max is fueled by the Snapdragon 425 / 435 SoC, while it comes in 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM variants.

The ZenFone 4 Max is made out of metal, and it’s possible that most of the upcoming ZenFone 4 units, if not all of them, will be made out of metal as well. Now, the ZenFone 4 Pro handset is expected to be the most powerful ZenFone 4 unit out there, and it is possible that this will be ASUS’ new flagship. Therefore, that phone is expected to pack in Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC, and chances are it will ship with 6GB of RAM on the inside, though nothing has been confirmed just yet. It remains to be seen if ASUS used metal to make that phone, or did the company opt to combine metal with glass.