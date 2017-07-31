Report: More Chinese OEMs To Release 18:9 Phones In 2017

More smartphones with screens featuring a tall aspect ratio of 18:9 (2:1) will be released by the end of the year in China, industry sources close to the Taiwanese component suppliers said on Monday. A number of display panel manufacturers like Innolux and AUO are reportedly ramping up production of such modules in an effort to meet the demand for taller screens that’s been steadily increasing in recent months. The leaked image below is thought to depict the overall design of some plates featured on those Chinese phones, though the source of the report didn’t elaborate on the sketch.

While none of the five largest original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the Far Eastern country have yet announced new 18:9 devices that will be released this year, one industry insider claims that Huawei, OPPO, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Gionee have all already ordered bezel-less display modules from local suppliers. It’s understood that not all of those modules are equipped with 18:9 screens, but a number of them certainly are, the source said. All of the newly ordered components will be used for smartphones that are set to compete in the entry level and lower mid-range segment of the handset market, the insider believes, adding that none of them will retail for more than 1,599 yuan, which amounts to a little over $237 by today’s exchange rates. Chinese consumer electronics manufacturers are reportedly optimistic about the appeal of such devices and have already ordered large quantities of bezel-free display modules, expecting significant demand for their new products later this year. Xiaomi itself is apparently set to launch three full-screen smartphones in the second half of 2017, with one of them being the highly anticipated Mi MIX 2. The other two handsets may be aimed at different price segments, insiders speculate.

Tall mobile image formats weren’t pioneered by LG Electronics but the South Korean company played a significant role in popularizing them earlier this year after it announced the LG G6 with a Full Vision display panel featuring an 18:9 aspect ratio. This design language already started trickling down to LG’s more affordable devices, having recently appeared on the newly announced LG Q series of mid-rangers. LG’s rival Samsung gave an even larger contribution to bringing this design practice into the mainstream spotlight with the extremely popular Galaxy S8 lineup and its 18.5:9 Infinity Display that’s also expected to be featured on the upcoming Galaxy Note 8.