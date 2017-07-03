Renders Of Vivo’s X9S Plus Show The Phone In Three Colors

Renders of Vivo’s upcoming X9S Plus have leaked and show that it comes in at least three different colors which include Gold, Rose Gold, and Matte Black options. The Vivo X9S Plus is set to launch in China in the very near future, with pre-orders for the device said to already be up on JD.com. The Pre-orders start today and will carry through until July 7th, then on July 8th Vivo will hold its first flash sale for the phone until stock has been depleted.

The Vivo X9S Plus is scheduled to be unveiled on July 6th alongside the Vivo X9S, so the phone has been confirmed but an official announcement isn’t happening until a few days from now. The Vivo X9S Plus surfaced earlier this year in May when it was discovered that it was certified by TENAA, though the images of the X9S Plus in that certification don’t how any of the three colors that are shown in these renders, and instead appears to be more of a silver color, so it’s possible that Vivo could be planning a fourth color option for this device once it actually launches a little bit later this Summer.

The confirmation on the July 6th reveal of the two upcoming smartphones came just last week, though so far there hasn’t been any confirmed specifications or hardware that have been mentioned by the company. That said there have been more than a couple of rumors surrounding the device and what kinds of tech Vivo is using on in the inside. Based on the rumors, the Vivo X9S Plus is coming equipped with a 5.85-inch Full HD display with an unknown 1.95GHz processor and 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. It’s also said to come with a dual camera setup in the front which includes a 20-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor for the main camera on the back, a 3,950mAh battery, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat software. Of course there’s no way to know just yet if these rumored specs are completely accurate, but it won’t be more than a few days before Vivo makes everything official.