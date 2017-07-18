Redesigned Google Glass Enterprise Edition Now Official

Google Glass is now making an official comeback after a couple of years of uncertainty, as Alphabet’s X division announced a redesigned eyepiece called the Glass Enterprise Edition. Just like its moniker suggests, the latest variant of the wearable is not designed for the general public but rather for use by various businesses. The product still doesn’t have a price tag, though X claims that the redesigned unit is now available to “more businesses” through its partner network. The tech giant also said that the new revision of the wearable is more comfortable for everyday use and boasts a number of other improvements.

Google Glass was first released for early adopters, also known as Glass Explorers, in 2013. Over the following two years, the future of the device became uncertain due to various hurdles, including security and privacy concerns, and the product was eventually pulled from the consumer market for an undetermined period of time, while the company said it would rethink its approach toward developing augmented reality (AR) solutions. However, while the wearable has been retired from the consumer market, a fairly large number of businesses gained an increased interest in the product. As a result, Google Glass actually began gaining traction in the enterprise segment in recent years, as companies including DHL, AGCO, GE, and Boeing started using the wearable in one form or another. For example, DHL managed to increase its supply chain efficiency by an estimated 15 percent, and in the case of AGCO, Google Glass has reportedly reduced machinery production time by 25 percent, as well as inspection times by 30 percent. The wearable also became fairly popular in the healthcare department where numerous healthcare professionals have managed to decrease the time spent doing administrative work and instead focus more on interacting with their patients.

Due to that state of affairs, it makes sense for Alphabet’s X to continue and support businesses and make the long-rumored Google Glass Enterprise Edition available to additional partners. On the other hand, this may indicate that Google’s ambitious wearable device will likely continue eluding consumers for the time being. In any case, it’s worth noting that according to the manufacturer, the new model has apparently been improved in terms of both hardware and design, and X claims that its performance and battery life have been increased as well.