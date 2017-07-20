RadioShack Bought Out By Kensington Capital Holdings

RadioShack has reportedly been bought up by Kensington Capital Holdings, a company that gave RadioShack a loan of $23 million to help ensure the chain’s continued survival after its bankruptcy. The holdings corporation put forth a bid of $15 million, after the Tuesday deadline had come and gone with no bidders willing to put up an amount that met the minimum. Kensington reportedly plans to license the brand’s intellectual property out to General Wireless, the company behind RadioShack. Presumably, General Wireless will use this $15 million boost to revive RadioShack without the involvement of Sprint, who General Wireless alleges actually backstabbed it in the two firms’ tie-up following RadioShack’s first bankruptcy.

For the time being, General Wireless is working out the terms of its bankruptcy in court, and very few brick and mortar RadioShack locations remain open. Most have been converted to Sprint stores. There are around 425 licensed RadioShack dealer booths and other non-traditonal format franchisees, and the company still has an e-commerce business. While Kensington will own all of the brand image and assets for those businesses, they will be licensed out to General Wireless, making this deal somewhat of a bailout for RadioShack. The struggling electronics icon will have a chance to rebuild with minimal operating cost, but with a heavy burden of debt to Kensington Capital Holdings and little ability to make changes to the brand or utilize it for promotional purposes without Kensington’s permission. Essentially, Kensington will be holding the cards and calling the shots, while General Wireless handles the day to day operation of RadioShack businesses.

This episode is the latest in a lengthy saga that began with a downward decline in the mid 2010’s that eventually forced RadioShack into bankruptcy. After raising enough capital to keep operating thanks to Kensington Capital Holdings, the company signed a merger with Sprint meant to use the wireless carrier’s image to help boost it back to viability. That never happened for RadioShack; with less specialized stores and online outlets to compete with, RadioShack was ultimately unable to get its business back above ground, and began losing retail locations, many of which became Sprint stores. That decline led the situation to where it is today.