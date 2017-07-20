Qualcomm Announces $5.4B in Revenues for Q3 2017

Qualcomm has announced its earnings for the third quarter (three months ending on June 25th, 2017). The company announced revenues of around $5.4 billion which is down 11% year-over-year from $6 billion. Operating income was $800 million for the quarter, that’s a massive 51% decrease year-over-year, but a slight increase of 6% over the previous quarter. Net income sits at $900 million, down from $1.4 billion a year ago. Qualcomm notes that these numbers also reflect a $940 million payment to BlackBerry, as well as a $927 million payment to the Korea Free Trade Commission. Qualcomm also blames Apple’s lawsuit with the company for its lower-than-expected numbers for the quarter.

In the press release, Qualcomm did also talk about its purchase of NXP Semiconductors, noting that the $38 billion will be paid by cash generated from recent debt offering as well as cash held by its foreign entities. This is going to result “in the use of a substantial portion of our cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities” Qualcomm stated. For stockholders, Qualcomm paid out $1.1 billion to its stockholders in the quarter. That included $844 million or $0.57per share of cash dividends paid. While the remaining $300 million was spent in repurchases of around 5.2 million shares of common stock.

Qualcomm’s outlook for the fourth fiscal quarter of the year include revenues of $5.4 to $6.2 billion. That ranges from a decrease of 13% year-over-year to flat growth. The company recorded $6.2 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2016. When it comes to MSM chipset shipments, it shipped 211 million in Q4 2016, and expects to ship between 205 and 225 million in the fourth quarter. These numbers do not include the sales made from Apple and its partners. Which could have a fairly large impact on Qualcomm, especially throughout the court case that Apple and Qualcomm are currently embroiled in. Those numbers fall under QTL, which is providing guidance of about $1 to $1.3 billion, which is between 31% and 47% decrease year-over-year. Qualcomm put out some pretty decent numbers this quarter, despite the whole issue with Apple – and it bullying its partners to not pay Qualcomm its royalty and licensing fees that it should be getting, thus forcing the QTL numbers to be lower than they should have been.