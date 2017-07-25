Project Fi Referral Challenge: Top Prize A Trip To Google HQ

Google has today announced the launch of a new Project Fi promotional campaign, the ‘Fi Referral Challenge’. As part of the company’s push to bring new customers over to Project Fi (by way of current user recommendations), Google is now offering those who do recommend and bring over new customers, even more benefits for doing so. At present, bringing someone over to Project Fi offers the current subscriber $20 in Fi credit – which can in turn be used against billing. From now on, each referral will be worth much more – although how much more will be dependent on how many new customers are brought over and sign up.

For instance, bringing two new customers over to Project Fi from now on, will result in the original Fi customer gaining $20 in Google Play Store credits. That is, $20 per new user ($40 in Google Play Store credits in total). Which is of course, in addition to the $40 worth of Project Fi credit that will also be awarded for two new customers. Those who can manage to bring across five new customers will not only be awarded the $100 Project Fi credit as normal, but also will receive a “Fi weekender bag” for free. While the three who bring across the most new customers (essentially the top 3) will not only receive up to $2000 in Project Fi credit, but will also win a free trip to Google’s HQ in California where they will get to “spend time with the Project Fi team.”

The campaign in live now and will remain active until September 25. So that is the date by which interested parties will need to have their total number of recommended subscribers sign up to the Fi service. Full details on the campaign are available through the link below, as is an active leaderboard which will detail the current standings in the “Race to Google HQ” – which according to Google is updated on average every two hours. As for those who are not current subscribers to Project Fi, there does not seem to be an issue with signing up now and joining in the race. Details on signing up are also available through the link below.