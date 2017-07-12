Processors Powering Nokia’s Complete Lineup Have Leaked

A list revealing the processors inside of each of HMD Global’s 2017 Nokia devices has leaked. So far this year, HMD Global has announced three devices, the Nokia 3, 5 and 6. These devices are only the tip of the iceberg, though, with the company recently claiming that a Nokia 2, 7 and 8 would all make it to the market eventually, while a Nokia 9 has been backed up by a significant number of leaks.

As is already known, the Nokia 3 will be powered by the MediaTek MT6737, while the slightly more expensive Nokia 5 and 6 feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 chipset. Taking a look at the list, though, it appears that Nokia will use chips from both brands to power the Nokia 2, with certain variants shipping with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 212 and others with a low-end MediaTek processor. As the model numbers increase things get slightly more interesting. The upcoming Nokia 7 and 8 are set to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 and 660 respectively, putting them in direct competition with other mid-range devices. On the flagship front, though, the Nokia 9 looks set to be powered by the Snapdragon 835, pitting it up against some of the most popular premium devices. But with HMD Global gradually rolling out its three mid-range devices over the course of the summer, it’s likely the company will wait until after the launches have been handled in order to announce further devices.

Considering HMD Global recently announced a new partnership with Carl Zeiss, Nokia’s upcoming flagship model may well be set to give HTC’s U11 a run for its money in the camera department, not to mention other flagship devices thanks to its high-end specs. It’ll remain to be seen when exactly the manufacturer plans to announce its next set of devices, but with the Galaxy Note 8, LG V30 and Apple’s new iPhone all set to go on sale in September, the company may opt to do the same with its upcoming Nokia flagship. Taking this into account, an IFA announcement would certainly be possible and would also give the company the chance to showcase the rest of its 2017 devices. Nonetheless, with demand for the Nokia 6 so high, HMD Global’s remaining devices are looking increasingly likely to follow suit in terms of sales once released to market.