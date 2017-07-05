Potential Sony Xperia Flagship Sighted In UAProf As ‘G8441’

A potential Sony Xperia flagship bearing the model number G8441 was sighted in Sony Mobile’s User Agent Profile (UAProf) database earlier today, with the handset itself possibly being one of the devices that the Japanse original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is planning to launch in late summer. The smartphone is seemingly set to run Android 8.0 out of the box, with its software presumably being similar to stock Android as Sony usually decides against loading its smartphones and tablets with heavy skins. The UAProf sighting of the G8441 also reveals that the handset will support Bluetooth 5.0 and be powered by an unspecified ARM system-on-chip (SoC).

No details on the screen size of the device have been provided by the listing, with even its resolution being unclear – parts of the document contain references to a Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, while others suggest that the G8441 will only support up to 1,280 by 720 pixels. This particular detail suggests that the G8441 itself may not be a flagship but rather just a “Compact” variant of another high-end device. Likewise, it’s possible that both references to the handset’s resolution are correct and the G8441 is simply switching between Full HD and HD modes, much like the Xperia Z5 and XZ Premium automatically change between 4K and Full HD resolution. Regardless, the actual pixel count indicates that this particular device will sport a screen with a conventional aspect ratio of 16:9.

Another device with an incomplete model number of G83XX was also recently spotted online, with that model being said to be one of Sony’s two premium phones that are scheduled to be launched in the second half of the year. The newly unveiled G8441 may be a smaller, possibly less powerful revision of that phone seeing how Sony’s model numbering practices don’t necessarily mean that a higher number equals better hardware. Rumors of the Xperia XZ1 have also been circulating the industry for some time now, though it remains to be seen whether such a device could be associated with one of the recently sighted phones, provided that it even exists. Sony is expected to attend this year’s IFA Berlin that starts on September 1, so more details on the company’s hardware endeavors should be available in the near future.