Possible Samsung Galaxy Note 8 S Pen Leaks Online

Two real-life images depicting what’s said to be the S Pen for the Galaxy Note 8 surfaced online on Wednesday, showing a stylus that’s relatively similar to the one that shipped with the Galaxy Note 7. The photographs that can be seen above indicate that Samsung isn’t looking to make any radical design changes in regards to the 2016 S Pen included with its discontinued phablet, as the newly leaked stylus only seems somewhat longer than its predecessor and otherwise boasts an identical designed, together with the placement of its physical button.

According to a report from late June, the S Pen that’s set to ship with the Galaxy Note 8 will offer expanded capabilities compared to the previous stylus and support more pressure levels, in addition to being complemented with more versatile mobile software. Among other things, the new S Pen is said to be able to facilitate currency conversion and translation, presumably providing users with functional shortcuts for manipulating and converting their text selections after they have been made. Industry insiders also previously claimed that the always-on display (AOD) of the Galaxy Note 8 will support digital sticky notes, essentially allowing you to take the S Pen out of its holster and start drawing on the screen without unlocking the actual device. Users should have the option of enabling and disabling this rumored functionality at any point, though no other details on the matter have yet been given.

Regarding the handset itself, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be relatively similar to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus in terms of design, as most recent leaks from credible sources suggest that the South Korean original equipment manufacturer is planning on shipping another nearly bezel-less device with an Infinity Screen which boasts an unconventional 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Apart from having a display panel whose diagonal is 0.1 or 0.2 inches longer, the only visual difference between the Galaxy S8 lineup and the Galaxy Note 8 should be a slightly more rectangular design of the latter, according to previous rumors. The upcoming device is expected to offer 6GB of RAM and at least 64GB of storage space, with Samsung recently confirming that the phablet will be unveiled in late August.