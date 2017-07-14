Possible Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Leaks In Three New Renders

Three new renders depicting what’s thought to be the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 appeared online on Friday, having originally been shared by one industry insider on Twitter. The images that can be seen above this writing are largely in line with recent reports about Samsung’s next phablet, indicating that the device will have a more rectangular aesthetic than the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, though it’s still set to succeed the Infinity Display panel with an unconventional aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The end result is a flagship that’s even taller than the Galaxy S8 Plus and features a curved screen that wraps around its long edges while having minimal top and bottom bezels. The physical Bixby button introduced with the Galaxy S8 series is seemingly making a return with the Galaxy Note 8, with recent reports indicating that the key itself will be textured so that users don’t mistake it for a bottom portion of the phone’s volume rocker that’s also located on the left edge of its case.

The newly emerged renders suggest that the Galaxy Note 8 will lack a physical Home button and instead feature on-screen system keys, in addition to boasting an iris scanner and a single camera module on its top bezel. The leak doesn’t show the rear panel of the device, though the phone is widely rumored to ship with a two-sensor imaging system and a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit, with the sensors themselves being arranged horizontally. While the fingerprint scanner featured on the Galaxy Note 8 is still expected to be located on its rear plate, it’s said to be further apart from the nearest camera lens than the unit found on the Galaxy S8-series handsets was.

According to numerous insiders, the Galaxy Note 8 will ship with 6GB of RAM and be powered by the same chips featured inside the Galaxy S8 lineup, i.e. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 and Samsung’s Exynos 8895. The South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is reportedly planning to unveil the device in late August, though the phablet isn’t expected to be available for sale before September. More details on the Galaxy Note 8 will likely follow in the coming weeks as its launch draws closer.