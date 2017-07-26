Possible Samsung Galaxy C7 (2017) Passes Through TENAA

A likely model of the Samsung Galaxy C7 (2017) has been certified by the Chinese telecommunications regulator TENAA. The unit, which has the model number SM-C7100, has been previously certified by Bluetooth SIG and now, the TENAA listing details its specifications. Images included on the regulator’s website shows a device that is entirely black, and the highlight feature of the possible Galaxy C7 (2017) is its dual camera setup comprised of two vertically arranged lenses. The flash, on the other hand, is located below the two rear shooters. Moving to the front, it seems that the Galaxy C7 (2017) will retain the trademark design that the South Korean tech giant has used in all of its devices until recently. The home button and the capacitive navigation key are found below the display and the fingerprint scanner is likely incorporated into the smartphone’s home button.

As this is likely the Chinese variant of the Samsung Galaxy C7 (2017), it supports the technologies used by the carriers in the Far Eastern country. The handset is designed to support more TD-LTE bands than those used for FDD-LTE protocol since Chinese carriers have extensively deployed networks that utilize the former standard. However, this makes the model unsuitable for use in the United States since American carriers use the FDD-LTE protocol for their networks. The device can also connect to conventional 2G and 3G networks.

The TENAA listing also enumerated the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy C7 (2017); the device will apparently sport an octa-core processor, clocked at up to 2.39GHz. The handset also includes a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080p. To keep the device’s lights on, the unit will have a 2,850mAh battery, which is likely non-removable. The Galaxy C7 (2017) is equipped with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of internal flash storage, which can be expanded by a microSD card by up to 256GB. The rear camera setup will likely have one 13-megapixel sensor and another 5-megapixel module, while the top bezel of the phone will house a 16-megapixel shooter. As it has been certified by TENAA, it is likely that the Samsung Galaxy C7 (2017) will be launched in China in the near future.