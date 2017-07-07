Possible Nokia 9 Silicone Case Leaks In A Series Of Photos

The rumored Nokia 9 has been the subject of various leaks over the past several weeks, and now a new piece of the puzzle emerged to lend more weight to some of the smartphone’s alleged characteristics, specifically its exterior design. This puzzle piece comes in the form of a handful of leaked images depicting what seems to be a silicone protective case for the Nokia 9, complete with cutouts for a rear-facing camera setup large enough to accommodate two sensors.

The Nokia 9’s exterior design has been previously explored in a series of concept renders, and interestingly enough it would seem that the silicone protective case shown in the latest leaked images does correspond with the said concepts on the most part, allowing for a vertical dual-camera setup coupled with additional sensors and a microphone. The silicone case also shows a cutout for a regular 3.5-millimeter headphone jack, as well as a power button and a volume rocker on the right edge of the device. There are also additional cutouts at the bottom, presumably for the USB port and a speaker grill. There’s not much else to extrapolate from these leaked images alone, but nevertheless, the alleged Nokia 9 bearing the model number “TA-1004” has been previously spotted passing through both Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group) and the FCC, and according to these previous leaks, the Nokia 9 could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC) housing eight Kryo 280 CPU cores clocked at up to 2.45GHz, and an Adreno 540 graphics chip. Other rumors suggest that the Nokia 9 will house 4GB, 6GB, and/or 8GB of RAM, indicating that the manufacturer could have different configurations in the pipeline for the upcoming model.

The Nokia 9 is believed to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, and this should come as no surprise considering the fact that Nokia switched gears and employed Android OS for its latest smartphones showcased earlier this year at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada and the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. At the moment there’s no official word in regards to HMD Global’s plans for launching the Nokia 9 on the market, however considering the fact that the device has already gathered a couple of approvals from regulatory agencies, it’s likely that the official announcement is not far either and more details could emerge in the following weeks. Until then, feel free to browse the gallery below and have a look at this silicone case likely to be released for the Nokia 9 in the future.