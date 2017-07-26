Possible Moto X4 “XT1789-05” With SD660 SoC Visits Geekbench

Hot on heels of the new Moto Z2 Force being officially unveiled in New York City, the yet-to-be announced Motorola Moto X4 passed through the Geekbench website carrying the model number “XT1789-05”. Previously, this particular model number was wrongly associated with the Moto Z2 Force, however, the former device has already been officially revealed carrying a top-tier Qualcomm-made system-on-chip (SoC), and this lends more credibility to the idea that the aforementioned model number belongs to the Moto X4.

Whatever the case may be, the Geekbench listing for the device in question mentions a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC housing eight cores clocked at up to 2.21GHz. Additionally, the device makes use of 3GB of RAM and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. These characteristics allow the XT1789-05 to top a score of 824 points in the Geekbench single-core tests, and 3886 points in the multi-core benchmarks. Not much else is revealed by the benchmarking tool, however in light of these recent events it would seem that Motorola is working on not one, but two mid-range smartphones to accompany the Moto Z2 Force flagship before the end of the year. This is due to the fact that a similar model number was previously spotted in the GFXBench database, namely the “XT1789” sans the “-05” suffix. The aforementioned device seems to be powered by an Adreno 508 graphics chip, which means that it should accommodate a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset as opposed to an SD 660 silicon. Having said that, it remains to be seen if the XT1789 and XT1789-05 are two variants of the same device – the Moto X4 – or if each model number will be linked with a different moniker. Either way, it seems that Motorola is planning the release of two mid-range devices, each making use of a different Qualcomm chipset.

Assuming that the XT1789 and XT1789-05 will share some hardware characteristics beyond the amount of 3GB of RAM then it’s worth looking at what other details have been previously revealed by GFXBench in regards to the former model number. According to the benchmarking tool, the XT1789 carries a 5-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, 16GB of on-board storage, a 12-megapixel main camera coupled with a 16-megapixel front-facing sensor, and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat. With the Moto Z2 Force official announcement out of the way, it’s likely that Motorola will shed more light on these two mysterious model numbers in the foreseeable future. Historically, the Moto X series has been officially introduced in August-September around the yearly IFA event in Berlin.