Possible LG Q6, Q6 Plus Pricing Details Emerge Online

Pricing details of the LG Q6 and LG Q6 Plus have been indicated by a report after the new line of smartphones were officially announced earlier today. Although LG has formally unveiled the phones and given their specifications and some availability details, the company has not confirmed anything about the prices at this stage. However, a Korean report today has stated an LG Q6 price of 418,000 won, which equates to around $363, and an LG Q6 Plus price of 499,000 won, or approximately $434. It’s important to point out that these prices have not been verified yet, while another thing to bear in mind is that even if they are accurate, pricing details can vary from one market to another. Interestingly, the report did not give any pricing for the LG Q6a, the most affordable of the three new smartphones.

The LG Q6 is scheduled to be released next month in some Asian markets, and following this, it will also be available in North America, Latin America, and Europe. All three of the LG Q6 smartphones are expected to be released by September. They share the same design with the ultra-strong 7000 series aluminum frames and rounded corners, and could be described as smaller and more affordable versions of the LG G6 flagship. The LG Q6 lineup lacks a fingerprint sensor but does include LG’s Face Recognition feature for unlocking the devices.

The LG Q6, LG Q6 Plus, and the LG Q6a also share the majority of internal specs, with only RAM and internal storage separating them. The Q6a has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal memory, the regular Q6 has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of flash memory, and the Q6 Plus has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. Their other specs include the Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor, a 5.5-inch FHD+ display with minimal bezels, a 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front-facing snapper with a wide-angle lens, and a 3,000mAh battery, though LG says some specifications might vary for different markets. The phones will be running Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box skinned with the company’s custom UI, and considering the LG Q6 will go on sale next month, official pricing details of the upcoming devices should follow shortly.