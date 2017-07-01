Possible LG Q6 Mid-Ranger Certified By FCC As LG-M700TV

A possible revision of the LG G6 that’s rumored to be called the LG Q6 was certified by the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) earlier this week, having been listed by the agency on Thursday. The device in question is identified by the model number LG-M700TV and with industry sources previously claiming that the LG Q6 will be part of the LG-M700 series, this is likely to be one variant of that upcoming handset lineup.

The newly released documents reveal little details about the device, save for the fact that it’s running some build of Android Nougat. However, the LG Q6 has been the subject of several rumors since April, with initial reports about the smartphone referring to it as the LG G6 Mini. According to a number of industry insiders, the LG Q6 will sport a 5.4-inch display panel that will essentially be a smaller version of the Full Vision screen that debuted on the LG G6, i.e. it will succeed its unconventional 18:9 aspect ratio, making the device noticeably taller than most of its contemporaries. The existence of another Full Vision panel also hints at the possibility of the LG Q6 sporting a nearly bezel-less design, also similar to its predecessor that was released this spring at the latest iteration of Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.

Other rumors indicate that the LG Q6 will not only be a more compact, but also a somewhat less powerful revision of the LG G6, with the handset being said to feature 3GB of RAM as opposed to 4GB and lacking a dual camera setup of the previous model. The single lens housed on the phone’s back panel is allegedly of the 13-megapixel variety and if that information is accurate, the LG Q6 will likely succeed Sony’s IMX258 sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. It’s currently unclear when the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is planning to launch the device, but with the handset now being certified by the FCC, its stateside release seems like a fairly certain possibility. More details on the LG Q6 and LG’s other hardware endeavors should follow soon.