Possible HTC Ocean Life Leaks With 4 Cameras, 2 Screens

An unannounced HTC-made device that could be the rumored Ocean Life leaked online on Thursday, with a number of its images being shared by an industry insider from China. The device seen in the gallery beneath this writing is labeled with the word “Ocean” on its top bezel, which may be connected to the aforementioned codename. The same model is rumored to be called the HTC U Lifestyle once it hits the market and will essentially be a smaller, somewhat less powerful version of the HTC U11 flagship, recent reports suggested.

One notable characteristic of the newly leaked handset is the fact that it features two dual camera setups, i.e. four cameras. Both the top bezel and the back panel of the device sport two imaging sensors, though only the primary system is accompanied by a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit. Below the front-facing camera of the rumored HTC Ocean Life is a secondary display panel that seems to be similar to the one featured on the HTC U Ultra. While none of the leaked shots show the device in its entirety, they indicate that the phone will sport an edge-to-edge display with an extremely thin top and bottom bezel. The possible HTC Ocean Life is also shown in blue, silver, and black, with all three variants sporting glossy finishes.

According to an earlier report, the device will be equipped with a 5.2-inch display panel with a Full HD resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio, in addition to being powered by the Snapdragon 660, the latest mid-range system-on-chip (SoC) made by Qualcomm. The newly sighted images are the first indication that the HTC Ocean Life will feature four cameras, with older information hinting at two 16-megapixel sensors, one on each side of the smartphone. The device is rumored to be powered by a 2,600mAh battery that presumably won’t be removable as the company will be looking to waterproof the phone and make it as thin as possible. While the secondary display of the phone shown below is reminiscent of the HTC U Ultra, the HTC Ocean Life is also said to succeed the Edge Sense technology of the HTC U11, i.e. feature pressure-sensitive case edges that can act as shortcuts. More details on the device and the Taiwanese OEM’s other hardware endeavors may follow later this year.