Possible European Prices Of Moto G5S & G5S Plus Leak Online

Motorola Mobility’s Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus will be priced at €300 and €330, respectively, known industry insider Roland Quandt said earlier this week. The price tags that amount to approximately $352 and $387 are only said to apply to the eastern parts of the European Union and will likely vary across the Old Continent; despite being an economic bloc, the EU still doesn’t impose a single value-added tax rate on its members whose VATs vary from 17 to 27 percent and hence impact the prices of locally offered goods and services to a significant degree. The Lenovo-owned original equipment manufacturer (OEM) employed a broad range of product pricing strategies in recent years, so even if legitimate, the aforementioned figures can hardly be used for accurately predicting the price tags of the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus in the United States and other markets.

Regardless, the latest report on Motorola Mobility’s upcoming mid-rangers indicates that both will be sold worldwide and won’t follow the launch pattern of their predecessors of which only the smaller Moto G5 was released on a global level. The handsets are allegedly meant to offer a significant improvement over those two smartphones introduced earlier this year at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain. The Moto G5S Plus is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 625 system-on-chip (SoC) and up to 4GB of RAM, in addition to boasting 32GB / 64GB of native storage expandable by up to 256GB via a microSD card. The handset is said to ship with a 5.5-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 1,920 by 1,080 pixels protected by 2.5D glass and run a lightly modified version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. Another notable feature of the Moto G5S Plus that was rumored about in recent months is its dual camera setup that’s said to entail two 13-megapixel sensors and a dual-LED flash unit.

The smaller Moto G5S is thought to support the same screen resolution with a smaller, 5.2-inch LCD panel and accommodate Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 silicon. Its memory configurations are said to be identical to those offered for the Moto G5S Plus, albeit its rear panel is only expected to house a single 13-megapixel lens. Both handsets were previously rumored to be launched by early fall and may be officially unveiled at the upcoming iteration of IFA Berlin that’s set to start on September 1.