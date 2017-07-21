Best Smartwatches Buyers Guide – July 2017

It’s that time of the month again where we list off some of the best smartwatches out there, and although there really isn’t much in the way of new smartwatches yet (since most of the newer ones announced earlier this year don’t launch until at least late Summer), there is still at least one new watch here in terms of not being on any of our previous lists, and if you’re new to these, then you should find the roundup pretty useful if looking to buy into the smartwatch market by picking up a device. If you’re considering getting your first smartwatch or if you’re just looking to get a new one to replace your current device, take a look at the list below and see if any of them catch your eye.

Motorola Moto 360 2nd Gen.

The Motorola Moto 360 2nd Gen. is getting a little long in the tooth as it’s now a couple of years old, which is why it remains at the bottom of this list. That being said, there are many other smartwatches that are newer than the Moto 360 2nd Gen which could have taken it’s place, which says something about this watch. It’s now got Android Wear 2.0 so it has most of the same features as some of the newer watches, and it’s still just as stylish as the day it was launched.

ZTE Quartz

While still on this list, the ZTE Quartz Android Wear smartwatch has moved down one spot as there’s a new device that’s popped up a little further down. That doesn’t make the Quartz any less of a watch though as it still runs on Android Wear 2.0, and it is still quite affordable compared to some of the other newer Android Wear smartwatches. This one is exclusively available at T-Mobile though, so you’ll need to head to a T-Mobile retail location to get your hands on one, or simply order it from the website.

Nixon Mission

The Nixon Mission is still one of the better Android Wear smartwatches out there and there are a number of reasons why anyone would be happy to have this sitting on their wrist. For starters, it now has Android Wear 2.0 which means all the cool new software features, and perhaps the biggest reason, the watch is built with adventurous types in mind as it’s rugged and can stand up to life’s unexpected accidents. Take it to the beach, out mountain biking, for a swim – it doesn’t matter. Whatever adventure you seek, the Nixon Mission is ready to roll.

Fossil Q Marshal Gen. 2

Fossil has always been known for making great timepieces, so it should come as no surprise that it usually holds a place on our list of top smartwatches. The second generation Q Marshal is just as you would expect from Fossil – a stylish watch that looks like a traditional offering but with all the smarts of Android Wear 2.0, wireless charging, and fairly decent battery life.

Nokia Steel

New to the list this month is the Nokia Steel, and while this isn’t an Android Wear watch and it doesn’t have a touchscreen display, it does have smartwatch features and to be quite honest it’s one really stylish device. There is also something to be said for its simplicity which allows you to stay connected to without actually being too connected. It’s capable of tracking your activities seamlessly and effortlessly on a continuous basis, meaning it’s always working. You would think that would drain the battery pretty quickly, but on the contrary, the watch never even needs to be charged and it comes with an 8-month battery life, so you can stop worrying about plugging in one more thing. It also monitors your sleep and it can be used as an alarm of you wish, and it’s waterproof, and on top of all of that it sits at a $130 price point, so it’s probably one of the best values on this list.

ASUS ZenWatch 3

The ZenWatch 3 just recently started getting Android Wear 2.0 for many users, which makes it even better than it already was. It remains one of the most stylish looking smartwatches out there and it might be the most stylish Android Wear watch, which is part of why it’s consistently on this list. ASUS really took the time to make this watch the right way with extreme attention to detail, and now that it’s on the latest software, it has Play Store access which means a much easier time for installing apps. It’s also got great battery life and the three crown buttons come in handy for giving you multiple quick access functions.

Huawei Watch 2

Love it or hate it, the Huawei Watch 2 is one hell of a watch, and it came with Android Wear 2.0 to boot, so it didn’t need to wait for all the cool changes that came along with the software. Interestingly enough, it also remains one of the only Android Wear smartwatches that is capable of making payments through Android Pay, due it to being one of the only Android Wear watches with NFC. That gives this watch another leg up, but things don’t stop there as it also comes with LTE support so it can be used without a phone connection, and it has dust and water resistance so it’s perfect for exercise too.

LG Watch Style

The LG Watch Style was the first watch to hit the market with Android Wear 2.0 after it was revealed by Google back in the beginning of February, and although it doesn’t have NFC which means no Android Pay, it does have a clean, minimalist look to it that can’t be ignored. If you want to jazz up the style a little bit, simply swap out the watch bands and you’re good to go. It also comes in at a pretty decent price for a new smartwatch running the latest version of Android Wear and coming from Google and LG no less.

LG Watch Sport

If you like the LG Watch Style but you fancy something a little more fitting for exercise and outdoor wear and tear, than the LG Watch Sport is the watch that may be right for you. It actually does have NFC which makes it possible to use Android Pay on the watch, but for what it gains in this department it loses something in another, as you can’t swap out the bands due to the design of the connection radios which are placed in the band itself. Naturally, this is the second watch from Google and LG which means Android Wear 2.0 as well, and it’s a bit more rugged with a sporty design.

Samsung Gear S3

Staying at the top yet again is the Samsung Gear S3, and though not everyone is going to agree with this decision, this is really a fantastic smartwatch that is hard to compete with. It comes with a sporty design in the Frontier model, or you can stick with the Classic if you want a more traditional look. There is also a model with LTE support, and it’s compatible with Samsung Pay which makes it super easy to pay at checkout in many more places than Android Pay, simply because of the technology that Samsung Pay uses. This doesn’t run Android Wear and instead runs on Samsung’s Tizen software, which does mean less apps, but there are still a decent amount of them available for things like Spotify, messaging, and more. It also has the rotating dial which makes it fast, easy, and fun when cycling through notifications or different menus. It’s also compatible with non-Galaxy devices, so it doesn’t matter what phone you have. You really can’t go wrong here.