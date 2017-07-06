Pick Up an Unlocked Moto Z Play for $209 – 7/6/17

The unlocked Moto Z Play is currently being sold over on eBay for just $209. That’s about half off of the regular price, and the lowest price we’ve seen on a refurbished model. Making it a great deal for anyone that is in need of a new smartphone, and want one with incredible battery life.

The Moto Z Play launched last year, as the third model in the Moto Z series from Lenovo. It is compatible with Moto Mods, including the latest ones that launched with the Moto Z2 Play. The Moto Z Play features a 5.5-inch 1080p display, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There is a micro SD card slot inside for expanding that storage, and it is also compatible with Adoptable storage. The Moto Z Play also has a huge 3510mAh battery inside, which offers some of the best battery life you’ll ever see on a smartphone today. The Moto Z Play was made for Verizon, but it is unlocked, so it will also work on GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile in the US.

eBay is offering up free shipping on the Moto Z Play and it is also shipping from New York, so those that order it from the US will get it within a couple of days. That’s pretty fast for free shipping.