Pick Up this TOPGREENER USB-C Wall Outlet for just $24 – 7/10/17

Today, TOPGREENER has one of its more popular outlets on sale for just $23.96. Now what’s special about this one is that it has two outlets but also two USB outlets. But what makes it even more special is that one of those USB outlets is a USB-C outlet. Making it a great one to pick up, with so many devices getting USB-C connectivity lately.

This USB receptacle is pretty easy to install, and TOPGREENER does also provide instructions to make it easier. This is going to mean that you’ll have free outlets for other things. Seeing as you’ll be able to charge things like your laptop, smartphones and other items, directly with the USB outlet there, and not need a wall charger to plug into it. These are great and do come in a few different colors. Like black, cream and white colors. If you’re looking to make your home smarter, these are definitely a good fit for your existing wall outlets.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

Buy the TOPGREENER USB-C Wall Outlet

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime