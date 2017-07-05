Pick Up the TaoTronics Rock Portable Wireless Speaker for $27 w/ Code – 6/5/17

TaoTronics has a pretty good looking Bluetooth speaker that’s on sale right now. This is the TaoTronics Rock Portable Stereo Wireless Speaker, and it is normally priced at $33.99, but right now you can knock that price down to about $27 when you use the promo code 6UZY7LG7 at checkout. That makes it the lowest price it has ever been, definitely a good deal ahead of Prime Day next week.

Now this speaker from TaoTronics looks really nice due to the linen and leather covering that it has on it. This keeps it clean, while also looking good on a coffee table or even a desk. It also offers some great battery life, around 24 hours on a single charge. And that’s continuous playback which is really good for a speaker in this price range. It uses two 8W speakers which provide some incredible sound. It can definitely fill up a room with music, and it would also be great for those summer gatherings outside. Finally, it has a built-in microphone that can be used for taking calls and such.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

