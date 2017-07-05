Pick Up the Sony MDRXB450AP Extra Bass Headphones for $30 – 6/5/17

Sony’s Extra Bass headphones are currently on sale right now over on Amazon. These are the lower-end, wired pair of headphones. Its regular price is around $43, but right now they can be had for around $29.99, which is the lowest price ever for this pair of headphones, which are the MDRXB450AP for those wondering.

These headphones from Sony are part of its Extra Bass lineup, and they are wired, which is great for those that still have a smartphone with a headphone jack these days. These headphones are available in black only and are very comfortable on your head. So you don’t have to worry about them feeling heavy after wearing them for hours on end. There are 30mm drivers in each side, which provide some incredible sound frequencies, they also sport some incredible bass, which is expected since they are part of the Extra Bass lineup. This is thanks to the acoustic bass booster that Sony has included here.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

Buy the Sony MDRXB450AP Extra Bass Headphones

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime